Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Four shot dead in Bannu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

BANNU: Four persons were shot dead and two others sustained injuries over an honour- related issue in Hathi Khan village on Thursday, official sources said.

The sources said that gunmen forced their entry into the house of one Zohaib in Hathi Khan village and opened fire on a woman identified as Zainab Bibi, killing her on the spot.

The sources said that the gunmen came under fire from a rival group and killed three attackers identified as Abdul Haseeb, Mohsin and Hafizur Rehman while two of them Wadeedur Rehman and Latfiur Rehman sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu. The motive behind the incident was stated that slain Zainab had married owner of the house identified as Zohaib without the consent of her parents.

