2 shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two persons were shot dead in Taru Jaba area here on Thursday, police said.

Farida, wife of Khan, told the cops of the Pabbi Police Station that she was present at her home when Ibrahim, son of Khan Sahib, opened fire on her spouse and a relative Asif, killing them on the spot. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The bodies were taken to Pabbi hospital for postmortem.