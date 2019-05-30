NAB staff expresses solidarity with chairman

Islamabad : The officers and staff of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) expressed solidarity with Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and vehemently rejected baseless, fabricated and false propaganda campaign spearheaded by some vested interests against the chairman.

According to reliable source, the NAB staff was of the opinion that the performance of NAB remained excellent during the tenure of the incumbent chairman which was duly acknowledged by prestigious international and national institutions including Gilani and Gallup survey which had reported that 59 per cent people lauded NAB performance during the tenure of Justice Javed. The incumbent chairman has resolved the issues of staff.

He significantly enhanced the salaries, allowances of NAB staff, besides the chairman also settled long awaited seniority list issue of staff and promoted the eligible officers as per law.

Chairman also introduced ‘Accountability for All’ policy and slogans like 'Corruption Free Pakistan- Faith of NAB.'

NAB chairman was striving hard for elimination of corruption and performing his duties in light of prevalent laws sans caring about any propaganda campaign.