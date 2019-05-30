Over 500 policemen to perform security duties on Yum-ul-Quds

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have devised a security plan for Yum-ul-Quds and Juma-tul-Wida and decided to deploy more than 500 policemen including police commandos at Masajd and Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised a comprehensive plan following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and all police officials have been directed to take elaborate security arrangements and ensure strict security measures outside all Masajid including Faisal Masjid, Imambargahs and exit and entry points of the city.

He has directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at Masajid and Imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

Special contingents of police along with Rangers will perform security duties along with rallies in various areas to ensure security of the participants while police officials of various zones have been asked to specify parking areas far away from Masajid and Imambargahs and ensure strict patrolling to keep vigilant eye on suspects. Police Commandos, teams of QRF as well as CTF and personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police have been deployed at important places while Falcon and police station vehicles will perform patrolling duties. In addition, special police checking points have been also erected in the city.

DIG (Operations) has categorically directed to ensure compliance of security plan and launch special drive against the professional beggars and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places.

The police officials have been directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purpose. It has been directed for high-vigilance security at the exit and entry points without causing any inconvenience to the citizens. Similarly, patrolling in various areas has been enhanced and the police officials are exercising strict vigilance.

All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it is necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.