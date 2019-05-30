Nine held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, stolen bike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested Tahir Sajjad and recovered 160 gram hashish from him while police also arrested Aziz Khan and Muhammad for having two stolen mobile phones and wrist watches.

Bani Gala Police arrested two persons namely Fahim and Fazal involved in illegal construction of houses in the areas prohibited under section 144. Golra police arrested accused Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore along with ammunition from him.

Tarnol Police arrested accused Nasir khan and recovered 1075 gram hashish from him.

Koral Police arrested two accused Aurngzeb and Feeroze Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.