close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 31, 2019

Nine held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 31, 2019

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, stolen bike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested Tahir Sajjad and recovered 160 gram hashish from him while police also arrested Aziz Khan and Muhammad for having two stolen mobile phones and wrist watches.

Bani Gala Police arrested two persons namely Fahim and Fazal involved in illegal construction of houses in the areas prohibited under section 144. Golra police arrested accused Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore along with ammunition from him.

Tarnol Police arrested accused Nasir khan and recovered 1075 gram hashish from him.

Koral Police arrested two accused Aurngzeb and Feeroze Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad