Asif Hashmi acquitted in embezzlement case

LAHORE A special judge on Thursday acquitted Asif Hashmi, former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in an embezzlement case. Special Judge Central Malik Muhammad Rafique conducted the case proceedings and announced the decision after recording the statements of witnesses and examining the record. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed the challan against Asif Hashmi wherein he was allegedly held responsible for embezzlement in subvention amount as ETPB chairman. It is pertinent to mention here that various cases are pending against Asif Hashmi in accountability and other courts with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.