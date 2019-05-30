close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 31, 2019

Asif Hashmi acquitted in embezzlement case

Lahore

A
APP
May 31, 2019

LAHORE A special judge on Thursday acquitted Asif Hashmi, former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in an embezzlement case. Special Judge Central Malik Muhammad Rafique conducted the case proceedings and announced the decision after recording the statements of witnesses and examining the record. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed the challan against Asif Hashmi wherein he was allegedly held responsible for embezzlement in subvention amount as ETPB chairman. It is pertinent to mention here that various cases are pending against Asif Hashmi in accountability and other courts with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment, etc.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore