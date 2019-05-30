Waste bags distributed

LAHORE: To discourage the usage of polythene shopping bags, Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday distributed environment-friendly paper bags. Officials said the purpose of the drive was to shed light on the threats emerging from polythene shopping bags. One-day cleanliness awareness drive was also conducted in this regard. Albayrak team distributed paper bags among the shopkeepers, residents and visitors of the area. Albayrak team urged them to bring paper or cloth bags with them for shopping. Brochures carrying awareness messages were also distributed at the camp.