Scattered rain, dust storm predicted

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to haunt Lahorities here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain and dust storm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 43.2°C and minimum was 28.5°C.