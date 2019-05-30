close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Scattered rain, dust storm predicted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to haunt Lahorities here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain and dust storm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 43.2°C and minimum was 28.5°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore