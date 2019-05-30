Cop wounded in crossfire dies

LAHORE: A police constable expired in hospital on Thursday, a few hours after he was shot at and wounded in a crossfire between two groups in Haier.

The victim identified as Tauqeer served in SPU and was on his way back home when he came under the range of crossfire. Zeeshan of Awan Group and Shakeel, Shahzad, Pervez of Malik Group had received wounds in the crossfire. The victim Tauqeer belonged to Awan Group. Police have registered a case against Shakeel, Shahzad, Pervez and two others of Malik Group on the complaint of the victim's father Zulfiqar.

3,325 criminals arrested in five months: Operations Wing Lahore police arrested 3,325 proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals during the current year.

Around 125 arrested criminals fell into A and 2,948 into B categories, whereas 252 were habitual criminals. As per details, Cantt Division arrested 740 POs and 27 habitual criminals. City Division arrested 537 POs and 72 habitual criminals.

Civil Lines Division arrested 742 POs and 28 habitual criminals, Sadar Division rounded up 742 POs and 19 habitual criminals, Iqbal Town Division nabbed 271 POs and 43 habitual criminals, and Model Town Division arrested 539 POs and 63 habitual criminals.

Found dead: A man was found dead in a park near Batti Chowk, Shafiqabad on Thursday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was removed to morgue.

beggars arrested: Lahore police registered 35 cases and arrested 49 beggars from various parts of the City on Thursday. Twenty beggars were arrested by Cantt Division, 10 by Civil Lines Division, six by City Division, seven by Iqbal Town Division, five by Sadar Division and one beggar was arrested by Model Town Division police.

fire: Fire broke out in a cotton factory in Sundar Industrial Estate on Thursday. Upon being informed, the Rescue 1122 fire tenders rushed to the scene and rescued six persons who were later identified as Talha Shah, 28, Umar Farooq, 33, Shahid Iqbal, 23, Latif Kahn, 23, M Ashraf, 38, and Falak Sher, 42. The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The injured persons were admitted to hospital. No casualty was reported in the said incident.