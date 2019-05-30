close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 31, 2019

Ukrainian parliament rejects PM’s resignation

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

KIEV: Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday rejected the prime minister’s resignation, despite new president Volodymyr Zelensky urging the government to quit their posts ahead of a snap election.

Volodymyr Groysman, considered close to ex-president Petro Poroshenko, presented his resignation to newly inaugurated Zelensky last week, pending parliamentary approval. "I thank you," the 41-year-old told parliament after they voted to keep him in.

Groysman, who has been in office for three years, said before the vote he was ready to accept any decision lawmakers made. Zelensky does not command majority support in the current parliament and has called an election for July 21. His new party is leading in the polls but it is not yet clear whether it will win a majority in the vote.

Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian, was sworn in as Ukraine’s sixth president and used his inaugural speech to announce the dissolution of parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. He urged ministers to resign, despite Ukrainian law obliging the government to do so only after parliamentary elections.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World