Thousands protest in Brazil over education cuts

BRASÃ­LIA: Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Brazil’s capital on Thursday following calls for a second nationwide demonstration in as many weeks over the government’s plan to slash education spending.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has provoked outrage among students and teachers over its proposal to freeze 30 percent of discretionary spending for public universities in the second half of this year. A suspension of post-graduate scholarships for students in science and the humanities has also fuelled anger.

Tens of thousands protested across Brazil on May 15, but Thursday’s turnout could be lower after the government said it would free up 1.59 billion reais in funding for the sector. Protests began in Brasilia ahead of demonstrations in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities later in the day.