BD madrasas told to appoint women mentors after student murder

DHAKA: Bangladesh has ordered state-funded Islamic seminaries to appoint female mentors to prevent violence against women and children, an official said on Thursday, after at least 16 people were charged with the horrific murder of a teenage student.

Activists say the killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi exposed a "culture of impunity" surrounding sex crimes, and that those who report harassment often suffer a backlash. Rafi, 19, was doused in kerosene and set alight on the order of the head teacher at her seminary after she accused him of sexual harassment, and died in hospital on April 10 after suffering 80 percent burns.

At least 16 people -- including the head of her seminary -- have been charged in connection with the killing and could face death penalty if convicted. The grisly murder sparked outrage across the South Asian nation of 165 million people, highlighting an alarming rise of rape and sexual assault cases in the country.

Saif Ullah, head of the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, which controls nearly 10,000 seminaries, said they have ordered each madrasa to appoint a "woman mentor" as part of measures to prevent violence against women and children.

The measures will "create awareness among students and teachers," he said, adding the murder of Rafi prompted the authorities to issue the order. "All the female students will have to contact their head of institution through this female teacher," he said, adding seminaries have been told to step up monitoring on sexual harassment, gender issues and reproductive health.