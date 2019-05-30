Bashir, Khalil fail to reach Munich World Cup finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhter failed to make it to the finals at ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany.
At the end of qualification rounds of 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, Bashir had scored 576 points (98, 98, 92, 100, 97, 91) to get the 23rd position. Khalil had scored 570 points (98, 95, 92, 98, 94, 93) to take the 44th position.
