Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Bashir, Khalil fail to reach Munich World Cup finals

Sports

May 31, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhter failed to make it to the finals at ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany.

At the end of qualification rounds of 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, Bashir had scored 576 points (98, 98, 92, 100, 97, 91) to get the 23rd position. Khalil had scored 570 points (98, 95, 92, 98, 94, 93) to take the 44th position.

