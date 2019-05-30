close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

Festival T20 match at NSK

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

KARACHI: A festival floodlit T20 cricket match will be played between Corps Commander XI and Commissioner XI on June 1 at 11pm at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) on Saturday night. Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association is coordinating the organisation of this match with Commissioner Karachi Office. The Corps Commander XI will be led by Commander V Corps Lt Gen Humayun Aziz and comprise serving Army officers. The Commissioner XI will be led by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

