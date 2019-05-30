AO Clinic set up MA Shah Trophy final with Qasmi Gymkhana

KARACHI: Defending champions A O Clinic and Qasmi Gymkhana forced their way into the final of the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 after overcoming their opponents in the semi-finals being played here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

A O Clinic overpowered Saima Builders by seven wickets while Qasmi Gymkhana outwitted Arham Cricket Club by 20 runs to qualify for the title clash. A O Clinic moved just one win away from retaining the trophy.

Saima Builders, having performed brilliantly in the earlier matches, chose to bat first after winning the toss against A O Clinic but they could not get a huge score on the board, finishing with 142 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.

Muhammad Akhlaq top-scored for them with 47 off 37 balls as the innings was dented by medium-pacer Muhammad Musa (3-36) and spinner Sadaqat Ali (2-17). In reply, A O Clinic romped home leisurely with seven wickets and 3.5 overs in hand. Khushdil Shah, declared the Man of the Match, smashed four sixes and three fours in his explosive 61 off 34 balls.

In the other semi-final, Qasmi Gymkhana also opted to bat first and posted a fighting total of 158 before being bowled out in 19.1 overs. They, however, defended the total successfully by restricting Arham CC to 138 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs.

Nabeel Khalid (59 off 37 balls) and Kamran Ghulam (28 off 14 balls) were the major contributors in Qasmi Gymkhana’s innings which was tested by medium-pacers Muhammad Umar (2-26).

Arham CC could only manage 138 for nine in 20 overs despite fluent knocks from Umair Yousuf (41 off 16 balls) and Shahzeb Khan (27 off 21 balls). They lost the plot against left-arm spinners Kamran Ghulam (3-18) and Lal Kumar (2-15).