Body constituted to probe KHA affairs

KARACHI: PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has suspended Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) and has constituted a committee to probe the affairs of the body.

PHF said in a press release on Thursday that there had been allegations against KHA office bearers. Efforts were made to resolve the issues, but the matters reached the court of law with one group securing a stay order against the other. It has seriously impeded the progress of the game, said PHF. The committee comprises Lt Col (Retd) Asif Naz Khokhar (Convener), Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, and Danish Kaleem.

The committee will also review similar cases in other parts of the country and formulate recommendations for their settlement.