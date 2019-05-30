close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Body constituted to probe KHA affairs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

KARACHI: PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has suspended Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) and has constituted a committee to probe the affairs of the body.

PHF said in a press release on Thursday that there had been allegations against KHA office bearers. Efforts were made to resolve the issues, but the matters reached the court of law with one group securing a stay order against the other. It has seriously impeded the progress of the game, said PHF. The committee comprises Lt Col (Retd) Asif Naz Khokhar (Convener), Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, and Danish Kaleem.

The committee will also review similar cases in other parts of the country and formulate recommendations for their settlement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports