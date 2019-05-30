close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Committee formed for amendments to constitution

Sports

KARACHI: PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has constituted a committee to put forward suggestions for amending the constitution of the federation.

A PHF press release on Thursday said that Saeed Khan of Peshawar would be the committee's convener. The other members would be Lt Col (Retd) Asif Naz Khokhar of Lahore, Ramzan Jamali of Larkana, Amjad Pervaiz Satti of Quetta, Rana Mujahid Ali, PHF Legal Advisor. Raja Ghazanfar Ali would be the secretary of the committee, PHF said.

