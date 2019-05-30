Golf training programme for Mashal kids launched

KARACHI: Dozens of children from the Mashal Orphanage took part in a putting competition which marked the launch of a long-term golf training programme here at the Karachi Golf Club.

A total of 45 boys and girls took part in the competition which was held to select children for the training programme at KGC.

The idea behind this programme is to provide an opportunity to the Mashal kids to learn and play golf – a sport which they say is the greatest sport ever invented. Another aim is to provide these kids with a life skill because golf can also be a profession for them. This long-term golf training programme is aimed at coaching kids between the ages of 5-14. Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, Chief Operating Officer KGC, said that the training programme is a great opportunity for the kids to show their mettle.

“We will give our complete support to these children,” he said. Fawzia Naqvi, KGC’s Lady Captain, who was involved in the programme since its inception, said that it was great to see the kids enjoying themselves on the putting green.

Majid Satti, Secretary KGC said, “I’m always there for these kids.” The programme will have the support of leading experts of the field. “We will have various experts supervising the various sessions for the trainees. The kids will attend regular training sessions at the KGC,” said Omar Khalid, who is the coordinator of the programme.

“This programme really means a lot to us. It’s a long term project and we hope that you will keep supporting it. Kids like these who are sitting here today are the future of our country and need us to support them. We will give them our complete support,” he added.

Prominent among those present at the launch of the event were Chief Operating Officer Karachi Golf Club Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, Lady Captain KGC Ms Fawzia Naqvi, Secretary KGC Commander Majid Satti, Tahira Raza, Sumeha Khalid, Nida Haq and Humera Khalid.