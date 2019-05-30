Ramiz propels Eaton CC into KG Cricket semis

KARACHI: Skipper Ramiz Aziz’s four-wicket haul guided Eaton Cricket Club into the semi-finals of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 as they edged out Rangoonwala New Al Habib by three wickets in a low-scoring quarter-final here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Ramiz, who is also a top-order batsman besides being a handy off-spinner, grabbed four wickets with the new ball, giving away only 17 runs in four overs, to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

His gamble to put Rangoonwala New Al Habib into bat paid off as they were bowled out for 124 on the final ball of their innings. Eaton CC overcame a top-order collapse to reach the target with three wickets and five deliveries in hand.

Rangoonwala New Al Habib struggled from the outset. Besides Ramiz’s off-spin, they were also troubled by left-arm medium-pacer Muhammad Ismail (3-27) and left-arm spinner Sadaqat Ali (2-32). Hafiz Asad (31 off 37 balls) was the only batsman to offer some resistance against the tidy bowling.

Eaton CC found themselves in a spot of bother as their four wickets went down at the score of 21. They were rescued by Nadeem Javed (41 off 38 balls) and Muhammad Sudais (32 off 33 balls), who added 72 for the fourth wicket.

The match was still alive when Rangoonwala New Al Habib fought back through leg-spinner Muhammad Ilyas (3-22) and left-arm spinner Fawad Khan (2-20) to reduce Eaton CC to 95 for seven but the 30-run unbroken stand for the eighth wicket between Muhammad Asad (17 off 12 balls) and wicketkeeper Mir Afzal (11 off 13 balls) settled the issue.

Eaton CC joined Quetta Gladiators Academy and Omar Cricket Club in the semi-final line-up which will be completed by the winners of today’s quarter-final tie between Qasmi Gymkhana and Heroes Cricket Club Quetta. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday (tomorrow) and Sunday with the final to be staged on Monday.