Pakistan vs West Indies: Low on confidence, Pakistan look to make winning World Cup start

It would be like climbing Everest in bad weather. What Pakistan will face at Trent Bridge on Friday (today) would easily be one of their toughest tasks in recent years.

The Pakistanis will be taking on resurging West Indies in their opening game of the ICC World Cup having lost ten One-day Internationals on the bounce. Add to that a stunning defeat in a recent World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan and you have a team that must be seriously short on self-belief. But if there is one team that can change the script then it’s Pakistan.

Two years ago in England Pakistan’s Champions Trophy dream seemed to be in tatters after a morale-shattering defeat against old foes India. But under Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy Pakistan clawed back to first qualify for the semis and then brought down high-flying England and India to win the coveted title.

The title, however, would be the last thing on Sarfraz’s mind when he leads his troops against the West Indies in today’s game. His mind would be set on how to end the team’s losing spree against the Windies, who begin the World Cup as the tournament’s dark horses.

The West Indians almost didn’t qualify for the World Cup but are now a team that is fully capable of producing upsets. As New Zealand learnt it the hard way in a World Cup practice game, any team taking them lightly would be doing so at its own peril.

Sarfraz is fully aware that the only way to counter the threat of dangermen like master blaster Chris Gayle is to get them early. “If you can’t get wickets then you should forget about containing the opposition,” Sarfraz told reporters at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

But Sarfraz knows that the way his bowling unit in recent times it won’t be easy for Pakistan to tackle the threat of West Indian batters. In the lead up to the World Cup, Pakistan’s bowling arsenal was stunted by England’s potent batting line-up in a 4-0 series triumph.

Much was expected of the young duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain but neither of them could really impress against England. The will now pay the price of their below-par showing and sit out in the World Cup opener, making way for the more experienced pace partnership of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. The duo were included in the Pakistan squad along with pinch-hitter Asif Ali after it became evident that the team needed a few changes to bounce back. Also not included in the 12-man line-up for the opening game was veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Amir has been out of sorts for quite some time. He did bowl with a lot of fire in the nets on Thursday but it remains to be seen whether the pacer would be able to regain the sort of form that made him one of the architects of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017.

Wahab flopped miserably in 2017 but Pakistan are hoping that the seasoned left-armer would be able to add some sting to the pace attack especially because of his ability to get considerable reverse swing.

“With Amir and Wahab back, our bowling is stronger,” said Sarfraz, who didn’t agree with the general analysis that his bowlers’ showing has been poor in recent times. “Our bowling hasn’t been poor. There have certainly been issues with our execution. We have been working really hard and are now looking forward to giving our best tomorrow,” he said.

Pakistan’s second and final warm-up game against Bangladesh was washed out. Overcast conditions are likely to persist during the best part of Friday’s game which means that the side winning the toss could be tempted to bowl first and put the opposition under pressure with early wickets.

Teams: Pakistan (likely): 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wk), 6 Imad Wasim 7 Asif Ali, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Wahab Riaz

West Indies (likely): 1 Chris Gayle 2 Evin Lewis 3 Shai Hope (wk) 4 Shimron Hetmyer 5 Darren Bravo 6 Jason Holder (captain) 7 Andre Russell 8 Ashley Nurse 9 Kemar Roach 10 Sheldon Cottrell 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Today’s Fixture Pakistan vs West Indies starts 2:30 pm PST at Trent Bridge