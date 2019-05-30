Climate reality

It cannot be denied that environmental degradation is a reality. Our environment is severely impacted by our decisions. It is estimated that at the end of this century, the global temperature will have risen by 3 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius. It may not seem like much but in the last century, the global temperature only rose around 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Countries such as Pakistan will suffer the most from the effects of environmental degradation as we are ill-equipped to deal with the disasters this brings about. Simply look as the great floods which displaced millions. The country is deteriorating in terms of its environment and if attention is not paid very soon, it will be too late in the end. I urge the prime minister to take note of this issue and remedy it as soon as possible.

Zoha Fatima

Islamabad