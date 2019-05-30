close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 31, 2019

Going scientific

Newspost

 
May 31, 2019

According to the members of the moon sighting committee, the appearance of the moon cannot be ascertained without the verification of witnesses. The purpose behind this dictum was to ensure accuracy and reliability in the procedure. In the early period, the Muslims used to navigate their direction by following the stars. Currently, directions are accurately determined by using GPS or mobile apps.

Use of science and technology ensures the accuracy of everything and its usage does not clash with religious tenets. Celebrating Eid on the same day strengthens the unity of Muslims. In addition, science is not the creation of human beings. Science is the creation of the Creator.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost