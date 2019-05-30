close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

Help for students

Newspost

 
May 31, 2019

Given the existing socio-economic conditions, there is a dire need that the affluent step forward and support students belonging to the under-privileged sections of society. It is common for a large number of students to discontinue their education owing to financial constraints. Thankfully, some God-fearing individuals have taken the initiative to work for the uplift and betterment of those who are on the verge of quitting their education.

Here in Mianwali, Dr Hanif Niazi has emerged as a great philanthropist. Apart from devoting time for the betterment of the less privileged, he is also running a charity organization. If the people with enough means of income do the same, the future of many a talented and promising students can be secured.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

