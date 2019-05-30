For teachers

This refers to the article, ‘For the teacher’ (May 18, 2019) by Shahid Siddiqui. The writer has eloquently described the miserable working conditions which teachers have to endure in some privately managed schools. His concluding question – “how can teachers inculcate critical and creative thinking in their students if they are themselves docile, submissive, insecure ,yielding and scared” – is food for thought for those in education, the Ministry of Education in particular. There is no way a teacher can mould the inherent talent of their students if the teacher is considered a labourer whose prime duty is to maximize production and hence the profit of the factory-school . Being a teacher myself, I have ample reasons to agree with what has been narrated by the writer.

More often than not we lament the poor state of education in the country but we seldom give any importance or raise voices on a national level for the cause of those imparting education, some of whom, due to financial constraints, have been made slaves to the wishes of the school owners. This sense of job insecurity prevailing in private institutions needs to be removed, through revamping the private education sector in terms of laws and regulations which should protect the genuine interests of the teachers .These laws should be aimed at prohibiting the teaching community from being exploited by their employers whose sole aim is to increase their profitability.

Although the Private Educational Institution Regulatory Authority (PIERA), a watchdog of the private schools, is in place, sadly it has done little to elevate the sufferings of teaching community at the hands of the owners of private schools. There is thus a dire need to look into the working of private schools with a view to improving the working environment for teachers and making sure that they are not exploited by the owners.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi