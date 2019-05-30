Fielding test

The only difference between winning and losing the ICC World Cup 2019 for Pakistan would be the fielding. The more the Pakistani cricket team fields well (some spectacular catches, some splendid run-outs and some superb run savings at the boundaries) in each match, the more it will have a chance to move ahead in the tournament.

On the other hand, bad fielding will definitely mar its chances, especially against strong teams such as Australia, England, India and South Africa. Let’s see how Pakistani cricket team fields in all its nine matches in the WC-2019.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi