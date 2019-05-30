Avoiding climate disasters

This refers to the editorial, ‘Climate crises’ (May 26, 2019). The existential crises faced by mankind due to erratic climate change is comprehensively highlighted in the editorial. According to scientists, satellite images have shown accelerated rates of melting of giant ice sheets astride Antarctica and Greenland. The alarming part is that if ice in these two regions melts at the present rate, due to global warming, the sea level could rise up to two meters by the end of the century, instead of one meter predicted till recently. The prediction may not entirely come true, but if the sea level does indeed rise up to two meters, more than 180 million people would be displaced. Although we know that sea levels have changed over millions of years, we certainly need to take concrete steps during the course of the next few years to protect humanity from a point of no return. Actions like a drastic cut down in use of fossil fuels and the use of renewable energy can go a long way in staving off an environmental disaster.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad