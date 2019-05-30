Pakistan debuts at prestigious Venice art biennale

Pakistan has opened its very first national pavilion at the Venice art biennale. At 125 years old, this is the longest standing and most prestigious event in the global art calendar.

“May you live in interesting times,” is the title of the 58th international art exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

This year, the exhibition includes more than 89 national participations spread throughout Venice. Pakistan is one of four countries, including Ghana and Madagascar, taking part in the Biennale d’Arte for the very first time this year.

The pavilion of Pakistan is presented by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Foundation Art Divvy. The exhibition, Manora Field Notes is a solo presentation by Naiza Khan and is curated by Zahra Khan. Showcasing a national pavilion at the Venice Biennale is an important step for Pakistani art.

Foundation Art Divvy Director, Asma Rashid Khan explains, “The pavilion comes at a time when Pakistan is turning the corner and looking forward to new horizons.” The curator of the pavilion Zahra Khan, has specialized in South Asian art and has worked vigorously to show a different side of Pakistan on such a prestigious level. Zahra strongly believes that Pakistan has a vibrant contemporary art scene hence it required a platform on the world stage. According to the curator, “the presentation encourages the vision of the artist as a lens through which the public can encounter a more nuanced view of the wider region, and consider places across the world undergoing similar transformations.”

Naiza Khan’s work provides an insight into a tiny island known for rich layers of history to immerse the viewers in the Manora Island. Her work is deeply rooted in issues of identity, migration and changing landscapes.

According to Naiza, “Manora Field Notes is in some ways a homage to Manora Island and the port of Karachi. At the same time, the exhibition moves through the materiality of that space, inviting questions about labour and production, optics and erasure, and frictions between old and new infrastructures.”