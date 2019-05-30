Markets witness rush of customers ahead of Eid

LAHORE: People from all walks of life are thronging the city markets, malls and traditional bazaars to complete their shopping ahead of festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A large number of stalls have been set up in the markets of Johar Town, Township, Iqbal Town, Anarkali and other areas where clothes, shoes, and colourful bangles are displayed to attract customers.

Young girls, children and women are seen most excited while shopping various items, for the occasion of Eid. Besides bazaars and malls, bakeries and the sweet shops all are also flooded with people, especially in evenings.

As many as 309 Ramazan bazaars, set up by the government across the province, have been converted into Ramzan-cum-Eid Bazaars from the 21st of Ramazan. They are continuing to facilitate people at large by catering to all their daily-use item needs at one place.

Various edibles and other items including vermicelli are being provided on discounted rates in these bazaars. The provincial government has also doubled the quantity of sugar from one to two kilograms for each customer. Control rooms at provincial, divisional and district levels are monitoring arrangements at the Ramazan bazaars. All relevant departments are keeping strict vigilance on quality, quantity and prices of the essential items.