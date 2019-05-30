Four shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Four persons were shot dead and two others sustained injuries over an honour- related issue in Hathi Khan village on Thursday, official sources said.

The sources said that gunmen forced their entry into the house of one Zohaib in Hathi Khan village and opened fire on a woman identified as Zainab Bibi, killing her on the spot. The gunmen came under fire from a rival group and killed three attackers identified as Abdul Haseeb, Mohsin and Hafizur Rehman while two of them Wadeedur Rehman and Latfiur Rehman sustained injuries. The motive behind the incident was stated that slain Zainab had married owner of the house identified as Zohaib without the consent of her parents.