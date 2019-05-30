close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Train wagons derail at Gambat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

SUKKUR: At least three wagons of a Karachi-bound freight train derailed on Thursday at Gambat Railway Station, Khairpur, while being diverted to loop line from the mainline. No casualties were reported in the incident. According to the DS Railway a relief train cleared the track after two-hour-long operation restoring normal traffic. The train was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

