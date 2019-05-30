Train wagons derail at Gambat

SUKKUR: At least three wagons of a Karachi-bound freight train derailed on Thursday at Gambat Railway Station, Khairpur, while being diverted to loop line from the mainline. No casualties were reported in the incident. According to the DS Railway a relief train cleared the track after two-hour-long operation restoring normal traffic. The train was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.