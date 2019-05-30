Six more children die in Tharparkar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: At least six more children died due to malnutrition related complications in Tharparkar. The deaths were reported from the Civil Hospital, Mithi. With these latest deaths, the monthly number of child deaths due to malnutrition related complications rose to 32 and 292 for this year in the drought-hit Tharparkar district. During May, 73 deaths were reported.
