Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Six more children die in Tharparkar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

SUKKUR: At least six more children died due to malnutrition related complications in Tharparkar. The deaths were reported from the Civil Hospital, Mithi. With these latest deaths, the monthly number of child deaths due to malnutrition related complications rose to 32 and 292 for this year in the drought-hit Tharparkar district. During May, 73 deaths were reported.

