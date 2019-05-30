close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Samundri Bar president shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

FAISALABAD: Samundri Bar Association president Ghazanfar Warraich was shot dead near Rescue-15 office on Thursday. The assailants fled the scene after killing Warraich. Members of the Bar protested the killing of Warraich and demanded immediate arrest of killers.

The former president of the BAR, Assistant Commissioner (AC), the SP (Sadr) Tandlian Wala, and DSP reached the place of murder. City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Azher Akram has constituted two police teams to trace the killers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan