Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

NAB ordered to file reference against Khwaja brothers

National

 
May 31, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique soon.

The accountability court held proceedings of the Paragon Housing scam. During proceedings, the NAB investigating officer informed the court that the reference against the Khwaja brothers had been approved by the bureau's chairman and copies would be presented in court soon.

Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared in court while Khwaja Saad Rafique was absent as he was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session. The court extended the judicial remand of the Khwaja brothers till June 13.

