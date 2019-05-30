‘Water coolers in Lahore parks should be fully operational’

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Fareed on Thursday ordered all directors of the authority to make sure that water-coolers in all parks should be in working condition in the summer season.

According to the PHA sources, the DG also directed the officials concerned to ensure the filters installed on the water-coolers were functioning properly. He said cleanliness of parks and green-belts must be improved further and added that the PHA would make all out efforts to provide the best recreational facilities to people.