PKLI equipped with PET-CT scanner

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) successfully operationalised positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner. With this facility, PKLI becomes the third PET-CT scanner facility in Punjab and fifth in Pakistan.

PET-CT scanner at PKLI will facilitate a large number of oncology patients in diagnosis, staging and treatment of diseases. It will also help in checking if the disease is fully cured after the treatment.

The Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging at PKLI is providing excellent diagnostic imaging and interventional radiological patient care with its state-of-the-art facilities, growing it into a premiere national and international institute. PKLI management is confident that the availability of PET-CT scanner at the hospital will help in speeding up diagnosis and treatment of diseases, contributing hugely in lowering the burden of disease in Pakistan.