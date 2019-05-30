All to face accountability whether judge or someone else: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the people of Pakistan would hold corrupt elements accountable for their involvement in money laundering and transactions through fake bank accounts.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan was a hurdle in the way of corruption of the parties which were only serving each other’s interests.

Dr Firdous said the government was not concerned about the call of opposition parties for protest after Eid. People were supporting the government as it had undertaken reforms which were beneficial for everybody, she added.

She said Imran Khan had protected the rights of Pakistan and last night 320 Pakistani prisoners held in Malaysia returned to the country due to efforts of the government. Prime Minister was a friend of the poor people and felt their pains and tribulations, she said adding the detainees joined their families which was a gift for them on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The Special Assistant said the exports of the country could not grow to the desired level as trade had slowed down in the world by three percent. She said the government was working to revive the manufacturing sector and would extend support to all the export oriented industries.

Explaining the reasons for low tax collection, she said the number of industrial connections were 3.1 million while those who pay the General Sales Tax were only 40,000. To a question about filing of reference against judges, she said Supreme Judicial Council had issued a notice to Attorney General and other stakeholders for a hearing on June 14. The Supreme Judicial Council had a code of conduct and its proceedingstake place in secrecy and details were not shared with the media.

Every politician, media man and member of judiciary had to follow a code of conduct. In case of violation, reference could be filed against the violators of the Constitution, she added. She said the government was aware of the anxiety among media workers and cheques were being prepared to clear dues of media houses in tranches, which would be bound to pay the salaries of their employees. She said she met Chief Minister Punjab and discussed the issue of non-payment of salaries to media workers.

Dr Firdous said leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N went to meet their leader Nawaz Sharif in jail and spent time in narrating poetry and making jokes. People would not be hoodwinked by the prisoner held in jail, she said adding the PML-N leaders had attacked the Supreme Court and issued directions to judges. Their leaders Talal Chaudhry and Nihal were involved in contempt of court.

Dr Firdous said institutions should be respected but the PML-N was respecting the institutions according to its wishes. She said PML-N was corruption league and looted and then its leaders fled.