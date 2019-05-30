Contract signed with KE for Load Demand at Garden City

Karachi: K-Electric has signed a contract with Merryland Builders & Developers for fulfillment of load demand at their project Garden City. Mr. Amer Zia, Chief Distribution officer KE, And Mr. Bilal Tanveer, Executive Director, MerryLand Builders & Developers, signed the contract at a simple but graceful ceremony held at K-Electric Head office Karachi. Mr. Tanvir Ahmed, Chairmen Maxim Group was also present on this occasion

Under this contract K-Electric will build the Garden City Grid station at Garden city which will ensure optimum electrification of the project and full strength supply at all times. Moreover, this Grid Station will also enable provision of electricity to other housing scheme in the vicinity of Garden City.***