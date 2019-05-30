Two injured in mugging incidents

A man was injured after he was stabbed over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Pirabad on Thursday. The incident took place near the Banaras Flyover within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said some unidentified men injured 22-year-old Adnan, son of Naeem, over offering resistance to a mugging bid.

Moreover, a man was injured in a firing incident near Zoo within the limits of the Garden police station. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was later identified as 23-year-old Ali Haider, son of Syed Raza. The police said the incident took place when four armed men riding on two motorcycles intercepted Haider and tried to rob him at gunpoint and injured him over offering resistance.

Two militants held

The Crime Investigation Department claimed to have arrested two suspected militants during a raid conducted in the Site area. The suspects were identified as Alam Khan and Abdul Wahab, and two Kalashnikovs, two hand grenades and 50 ammunitions were recovered from their possession. CTD officials claimed that the suspects belonged to banned militants outfits, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.