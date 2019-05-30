Court again summons SHO in land grabbing case

A local court on Thursday once again issued the SHO of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station with a notice directing him to record his statement in a land grabbing case.

Muneer Ahmed Panhwar, the senior civil judge-X of District Central, also directed SHO Imtiaz Jutt to act in accordance with the law in the matter, as he was believed to have been taking sides in the case.

The judge also summoned SSP (Central) Rao Arif Aslam, ASI Ghulam Hussain, Ahmed Meer, Aziz Baloch and Younis Mengal to appear in court on July 1. The court has instructed them to file their respective comments on the application in which they have been accused of grabbing a piece of land.

According to Asif Shah’s complaint, the land mafia in collusion with the police had grabbed a piece of land that he had purchased back in 1990.

Shah said he had bought the land in Shah Nawaz Bhutto Colony from Umer Mengal. However, upon Mengal’s death, his son Younis encroached on it and sold it to another person. He claimed that when he went to the police station to file his complaint, the SHO did not do what he was supposed to and instead tore up his application.

He said that when he complained to the office of the DIG East, the SSP Central summoned him and accused him of being part of the land mafia. The judge ruled that both the parties should maintain the status quo until the next hearing. He said government officials, however, were not barred from taking legal action in respect of the suit.