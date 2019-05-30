FPCCI concerned over falling FDI

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has shown concern over the declining foreign direct investment (net) in Pakistan, which stood at $1.3 billion in the first 10 months of FY19, compared with $2.8 billion during the same period last year, a statement said on Thursday.

Foreign public portfolio investment represent investment in equity market and debt securities stood negative $990 million in the first 10 months, compared with $2.4 billion, during the corresponding period last year.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai said that the declining trend generally indicates that foreign investors are reluctant to make investment in Pakistan due to economic uncertainty, infrastructure backwardness and other bureaucratic hurdles. There is an increasing trend in the outflow of FDI and as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statistics in the first 10 months, as approximately the outflow stood at $1.3 billion, compared with $591 million during the same period last year, he added.

Achakzai also said that FDI inflows as percentage of GDP, ie, 0.92 percent is very low, compared with the regional economies such as Vietnam, 6.3 percent of GDP, Malaysia 3.02 percent, Maldives 2.5 percent, Sri Lanka 1.5 percent, India 1.94 percent, Bangladesh 1.05 percent, Turkey 1.5 percent, Turkmenistan 6 percent, Philippines 3.2 percent, South Korea 1.4 percent, Cambodia 12 percent, etc.