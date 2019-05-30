Customs teams to check smuggling

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has formulated teams to take action against smugglers and confiscate smuggled goods being supplied in the markets nationwide as the newly-appointed FBR chief warned the traders against counterfeit trade.

The customs on Thursday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi asked traders to discourage sale and purchase of smuggled goods as smuggling is incorrect “legally, socially and culturally”.

The customs in a statement said it constituted special teams to seize smuggled goods wherever found across the country.

FBR cheif urged the traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods to avoid punitive action.

The customs said the smuggling has long been a source of concerns for the country and it is one of the major components of the black economy. “The smugglers mafia has badly hit he genuine business practices across the country,” it added.

The customs is doing its utmost to tackle the menace of smuggling despite limited resources. The major entry points/smuggling routes in the country are being monitored by customs mobile squads, besides the information based joint operations carried out by Pakistan Customs with the assistance of law enforcement agencies for seizure of smuggled goods.

The enhanced enforcement measures against smuggling have yielded positive results and the value of seizures of smuggled goods registered an increase of 20 percent for the period July-April 2019/2019 when compared to figures of corresponding period of previous year.