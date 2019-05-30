Bank of Punjab Q1CY19 profit up

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab profit increased to Rs1.96 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 translating into earnings per share of Rs0.74, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

BOP earned Rs1.94 billion with EPS of Rs0.73 in the corresponding quarter ended earlier.

The bank did not announce any final cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the notice said.

Net Interest Income of the bank settled at Rs6.5 billion improving by an impressive 39 percent YoY/nine percent QoQ. NFI of the bank saw a 11 percent YoY decline owing to lacklustre capital gains (-46 percent YoY).

Moreover, the bank recorded a loss in its income from FX operations of Rs3 million during the quarter. Fee income recorded a drastic decline of 51% QoQ while remaining stagnant on a yearly basis. A net provisioning expense was booked this quarter of Rs246 million compared to net reversals SPLY as well as last quarter. That said, the bank saw a rise in its OPEX as per industry trend by a drastic 28 percent YoY while declining three percent QoQ. Effective tax rate clocked in at 45 percent for Q1CY19 vis-à-vis 35 percent SPLY, the PSX notice said.