Fri May 31, 2019
Seafood export to China increases

Business

May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani seafood from Gwadar to Chinese cities through Urumqi, China’s Xinjiang autonomous region, has increased manifold owing to robust demand, Chen Baoliang, chairman of the board of Xinjiang Yu-Fei International Fishing Company, said on Thursday.

Yu-Fei Marine Technology of China (Gwadar) Company is one of the largest fishing companies in the Gwadar Port of Pakistan, according to China.org.cn.

“Since the company was established in 2017, we have been exporting an increasing quantity of seafood back to China,” Chen said.

In the last two years, Yu-Fei imported 1,000 tonnes of seafood and sold them to cities in the Chinese mainland.

Now it takes 34 hours for lobsters and groupers from Pakistan to arrive in Xinjiang through air transport, instead of 25 days.

“When I visited Gwadar in 2016, I found that it had high quality seafood, but lacked proper facilities to process them,” Chen said. He invested 500 million yuan (around 73 million US dollars) to build fishing, processing, refrigerated warehouses and established one of the largest seafood processing centres in Gwadar.

