PIA resumes Tokyo flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its flight operation on Beijing-Tokyo sector from Friday (today), the airline said on Thursday. The airline will now operate twice a week flights for the sector Islamabad- Beijing -Tokyo every Friday and Monday.

The Tokyo sector was suspended earlier this year in February due to passenger and cargo uplift limitations by Japan Civil Aviation Authority. The airline was not allowed to operate flights to Tokyo upon completion of required monthly passenger quota, thereby making it non-viable destination on commercial basis.

The PIA got additional access to uplift passengers and cargo for Tokyo after PIA CEO Arshad Malik took up the matter with concerned authorities in Japan. “The business community in Pakistan and Tokyo has expressed their satisfaction on the resumption of Tokyo flights,” the PIA said in a statement.