close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

PIA resumes Tokyo flights

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its flight operation on Beijing-Tokyo sector from Friday (today), the airline said on Thursday. The airline will now operate twice a week flights for the sector Islamabad- Beijing -Tokyo every Friday and Monday.

The Tokyo sector was suspended earlier this year in February due to passenger and cargo uplift limitations by Japan Civil Aviation Authority. The airline was not allowed to operate flights to Tokyo upon completion of required monthly passenger quota, thereby making it non-viable destination on commercial basis.

The PIA got additional access to uplift passengers and cargo for Tokyo after PIA CEO Arshad Malik took up the matter with concerned authorities in Japan. “The business community in Pakistan and Tokyo has expressed their satisfaction on the resumption of Tokyo flights,” the PIA said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business