close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Forex reserves slip to $15.089bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell down to $15.089 billion during the week ended May 24 from $15.126 billion in previous week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP dropped by $47 million to $8.010 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

On the other hand, foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.079 billion, compared with $7.068 billion in preceding week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business