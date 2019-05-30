Forex reserves slip to $15.089bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell down to $15.089 billion during the week ended May 24 from $15.126 billion in previous week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP dropped by $47 million to $8.010 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

On the other hand, foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.079 billion, compared with $7.068 billion in preceding week.