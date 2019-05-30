Stabilisation measures to increase mass poverty, joblessness

LAHORE: The economic managers are regularly claiming that stabilisation in the economy has been achieved, but is it a sustainable stability? The stabilisation policies have stressed manufactures and depressed exports; stability would remain a dream without growth on these two fronts.

There is a lot of ambiguity in what the economic managers are saying. The problems in the economy started when Pakistan faced the balance of payment crisis. The balance of payment crisis erupted because our imports were double than our exports.

An immediate crisis was avoided by arranging huge assistance from friendly countries. The future crisis of managing balance of payment would be resolved through an IMF package.

Upfront conditions accepted for this package would depress exports (because of the reported withdrawal of zero-rating on five exporting sectors and withdrawal of energy subsidy). In fact, if these measures are forced the exports would start declining instead of increasing.

Also, stability earned because of IMF package would become suspect, and a balance of payment crisis would arise again without substantial increase in exports. To spur growth, the economic team is banking on huge devaluation of rupee.

But the exports did not move up in the last eight months despite 30 percent devaluation, availability of zero-rating facility, and energy subsidy provided to Punjab industries. How can we expect the exports to grow on around seven percent recent devaluation, when we are withdrawing zero-rating facility and the energy subsidy?

The federal cabinet has set four percent growth target for next year. This target looks ambitious as the government is contemplating to collect additional Rs1,500 billion taxes mostly from the manufacturing and trade.

All these steps would instead squeeze the economy. The stabilisation measures we are taking would restrict economic activity and we would be lucky even if we post even nominal growth.

Job losses in the economy would be very high. The stabilisation present regime was looking for would yield result in long-term, provided that the policies implemented now were not backtracked.

Similar to the growth target, tax revenue target is highly ambitious. The revenue measures indicated by the government would cover only half of this target.

Still the situation is so alarming that the government cannot afford to miss the target. Chances are that the government will have to come up with supplementary budgets this fiscal to boost tax revenue.

Things might brighten up if the government succeeded in getting rid of loss making public sector enterprises. This has to be done in the next fiscal year without wasting more money on revamping of these enterprises.

Past experience should be a cue for this government when billions spent on public sector enterprises to improve their working went down the drain. The employees in the loss making entities would create the greatest hurdle in privatisation.

After years of mismanagement, most of the workers have become lethargic. No new buyer would like to retain them. The state would have to retain them.

The ruthlessness shown by the new economic team in stabilising the economy has never before been seen in Pakistan; not even during the military dictatorship. It is going to impact the poor and the middle class.

We should be prepared for increase in poverty. The electorate has up till now been patiently bearing the hardships that are coming their way. The worrisome question is for how long?

Stabilisation, if achieved would be at the cost of great human suffering. However, if the exports did not pick up and new investments remained elusive this stabilisation would give rise to further destabilisation.

People are being misinformed. For instance, government boasts that the power sector revenues have increased by Rs82 billion compared with the revenues collected during the corresponding ten months of last year.

What the government supporters conveniently ignore is the fact that the electricity tariff has been increased by this government from Rs9 per unit to Rs14.31 per unit. This increase in tariff warrants much higher revenue.

This government intends to reduce circular debt by increasing electricity tariff instead of reducing power theft. The line losses have increased.