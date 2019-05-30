PM to open Allama Iqbal Industrial City in October

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City during the first week of October to house foreign and local investors, besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country.

Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that the incumbent government focused on the economic growth in the country.

“With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he added.

Industrial zones would be established through public-private partnership and joint ventures of company-to-company agreements, he said, adding that the government would prepare a policy framework to put the work on industrial zones on fast track. Ashfaq said that the policies were put in front of all the business leaders by the government and they showed their complete confidence in the policies. The policies included ways to reduce cost and to provide an easy platform to do business in the country.

Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, Ashfaq said that around $12 million foreign investment has been pumped into various projects, which clearly indicates that foreign investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime.

“Besides, local investors and industrialists have also invested billions of rupees in FIEDMC and this is all due to untiring efforts of FIEDMC administration, which is addressing issues of the business community on priority basis,” he added.

The FIEDMC chairman said that the importance of CPEC as a strategic alternative is immense, leveraging the economic opportunities that it can unleash its strategic significance and bring prosperity, peace, as well as stability in the whole region.

The Pakistan government looks forward to working with China in the new areas focusing on socioeconomic development, cooperation in agriculture modernisation, value chains, and poverty alleviation, he added.

He also said FIEDMC was committed to improve Pakistan’s ease of doing business ranking to under 100 within two years to attract international investors to the country.