Zlatan inspires LA Galaxy to victory

KANSAS CITY: Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from a two-game suspension to help power the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.
The Swede helped set up a 55th-minute goal from Favio Alvarez before netting his 10th goal of the season four minutes before full-time. Josef Martinez scored twice in stoppage time as Atlanta United toppled Minnesota United 3-0.
The Venezuelan added to Franco Escobar’s first-half opener while Atlanta also had goalkeeper Brad Guzan to thank as he made three saves in quick succession in the 74th minute. Montreal Impact ended Real Salt Lake’s three-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory at home.
Omar Browne scored just before the break, while Saphir Taider converted a penalty to double the advantage midway through the second half. Sam Johnson pulled one back in the 84th minute but Salt Lake could not find a late equaliser.
Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids maintained their unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union, and Francisco Calvo scored in stoppage time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Chicago Fire against DC United.
