Osaka, Thiem battle through at Roland Garros

PARIS: Top seed Naomi Osaka staged a second successive Roland Garros great escape on Thursday to reach the third round while 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem needed four sets and overcoming the surprise of an underarm serve heading his way to progress.

World number one Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, came back from a set and 2-4 down to defeat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Osaka finished the two-hour 50-minute encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen with 52 winners and 43 unforced errors. “I didn’t push enough through so I have to learn from that but I have to take positives from the match,” said 29-year-old Azarenka. “She deserves to be where she is — she is very powerful and explosive.”

Thiem overcame an entertaining challenge from Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik to reach the third round for the fourth straight year. The Austrian fourth seed was facing a fifth set when trailing 5-2 in the fourth, but reeled off five straight games to win 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.