Hostile attitude

The atmosphere in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood remains hostile. Following the re-election of the BJP’s Narendra Modi in India for a second five-year term as prime minister, there have been at least three incidents reported from India of Muslim men being attacked and in some cases told to go to Pakistan. The vision on which modern India was built by its founders seems to have acquired a more sinister appearance. The hostility in the air was demonstrated once again at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday, when guests visiting to attend an iftar hosted by Pakistan’s high commissioner were aggressively searched and subjected to security checks by personnel from various agencies deployed at the spot. The taste in the air is bitter.

There are broader implications in this. Muslims in India are already facing a harder time than ever before in the seven decades since Partition. It has also been made apparent that New Delhi is in no mood to change the stance towards Pakistan that it had adopted through its last tenure in power and during its election campaign, much of which revolved around an aggressive approach towards Pakistan. This aggression has been heightened since the Pulwama attack in Indian-held Kashmir in February this year, which was followed by heightened military tensions between the two neighbours and several aerial skirmishes. We would have thought that good statesmanship would involve a concentrated effort to bring down these tensions and lay the cornerstones for peace. Modi does not seem to be in the mood for that – for now, at least. The fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only major South Asian leader not invited to his inauguration in New Delhi may suggest the pattern for the future.

Pakistan has attempted to move past this with an offer for dialogue made by the prime minister and also Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with his Indian counterpart in Bishkek. There has been no sign of any favourable response. Prime Minister Modi is understood to have thanked Imran Khan for his message of congratulations, but this in itself is not evidence that we will see any significant change in India’s attitude over the coming months. A continuation of the standoff between the two nations will only damage the region. The people of both India and Pakistan, who together make up over 1.5 billion people, will suffer as a consequence.